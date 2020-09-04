12-year-old boy suspended for 5 days, deputies visit house after toy gun seen during online class

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. –A boy received a week’s suspension after a teacher spotted a toy gun during an online class, KDVR reports.

On Aug. 27, 12-year-old Isaiah Elliot, a Grand Mountain student, was in his online art class when he allegedly flashed a toy gun across his computer screen.

It was neon green and black with an orange tip. On the side were the words “Zombie Hunter.”

According to the sheriff’s report, the teacher said she assumed it was a toy gun, not a real gun.

When the principal found out, Isaiah was given a five-day suspension.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was also asked to do a welfare check at the boy’s home without notifying his parents beforehand.

“It was really frightening and upsetting for me as a parent, especially as the parent of an African-American young man, especially given what’s going on in our country right now,” Curtis Elliott, Isaiah’s father, told KDVR.

The district refused to give the family the recording of the virtual class, but a deputy, who recorded the video on his body camera, showed the video to the family.

Curtis Elliot says Isaiah was sitting on the sofa when he moved the toy gun from the right side of his seat to the left. He says the boy did not know that the toy was visible on camera when he moved it.

“He was in tears when the cops came. He was just in tears. He was scared. We all were scared. I literally was scared for his life,” said Curtis Elliot.

The school administration told KDVR that the district follows all school board policies in both in-person and distance learning.