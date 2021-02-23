12 malnourished dogs rescued from NC home, deputies say

PEMBROKE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say 12 malnourished dogs found in filthy cages were recused from a North Carolina home.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins says the dogs were found underfed and living in poor conditions at a Pembroke home.

Wilkins says the dogs were seized and taken to a vet.

Authorities say 25-year-old Nehemiah Pate was charged with 12 counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

Pate was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center with a $2,000 secured bond.

It’s unclear whether Pate has an attorney who would comment on his behalf.