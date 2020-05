BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. — A 12-foot, 1,000 pound Great white shark was swimming around on Monday off Bald Head Island, according to Ocearch, a non-profit organization that tracks great white sharks.

The shark’s name is Ironbound, and he weighed 998 pounds the last time he was caught by researchers.

There are many different types of sharks who live along the NC coast. Researchers believe the warmer weather may be one of the reasons.