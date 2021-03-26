11-year-old shot on Harrell Street in Salisbury; witnesses give police conflicting testimony

SALISBURY, N.C. — An 11-year-old is in the hospital after getting shot on Harrell Street in Salisbury, according to police.

At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, police responded to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center after an 11-year-old suffered a gunshot wound.

The child was then transferred to another hospital.

Officers interviewed witnesses about the shooting, which took place on the 400 block of Harrell Street, but witnesses gave conflicting accounts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Drakeford at (704) 638-5333 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at (866) 639-5245. Tips may be submitted online at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org.