11-year-old hosts tribute run for fallen trooper

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- An 11-year-old boy from Florida took to the road to honor a fallen highway trooper, WESH reports.

Zechariah Cartledge runs a mile every time a first responder gets killed.

On Thursday night, Cartledge led a group run to pay tribute to trooper Joseph Bullock.

Bullock was killed Wednesday in Martin County.

He reportedly was trying to help a man who was on the side of the road with a disabled vehicle.

"He was a true hero and one I'll never forget, and I love how he sacrificed his life every single day to protect the state I live in,” Cartledge said.

Bullock, an air force vet, had been with the Florida highway patrol for 19 years.

Cartledge says that he's already logged more than 400 miles for his heroes.