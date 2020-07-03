11-year-old Florida boy dies from coronavirus as cases rise

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MIAMI (WSVN) — An 11-year-old boy died from the coronavirus on Tuesday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Health officials say the boy from Miami-Dade County is the youngest person in Florida to die from the virus.

His family identified him as Daequan Wimberly.

“He somehow or another contracted the virus in his goings day to day, and the virus got the best of him,” said Jerry Wimberly, his father..

Officials say they’re not sure if Daequan had contact with someone who had the virus, and his death was not travel-related.

Jerry says his son was full of life, an active church member and had severe underlying health conditions.

“Though he was 11 years old, age doesn’t matter. The virus doesn’t care,” Jerry said.

Daequan’s death was announced on the same day as more than 10,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in Florida.

The new cases equal the largest single-day increase in Florida so far in the pandemic.