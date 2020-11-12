11-year-old drowns amid heavy rains in North Carolina

News

by: WNCN

Posted: / Updated:

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An 11-year-old drowned Thursday in Rolesville after last being seen in a creek amid torrential rains, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police responded to a drowning call just before 12:45 p.m. concerning a juvenile in the 5700 block of Lord Granville Way.

Police said the child was last seen near an adjacent overflowing creek in the neighborhood.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Latest headlines from FOX8

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

Latest Weather News

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter