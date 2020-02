KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A 11-year-old boy made a generous contribution to a local animal shelter.

Kaden, who turned 11 this year, donated his birthday money to the Duplin County Animal Services.

According to the shelter’s Facebook page, this is the fourth year Kaden has used his birthday money to donate to the county’s animal services.

He also made sure the staff didn’t feel left out. Kaden bought cupcakes for the team too.