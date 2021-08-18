11 people charged with lynching after ‘gang related’ attack

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Eleven juveniles have been charged with third-degree lynching and gang solicitation after an attack Thursday at West Florence High School, according to Maj. Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The attack happened during after-school hours.

“After viewing multiple videos shared on social media outlets and interviewing multiple witnesses, deputies believe the incident was gang-related,” Nunn said in a statement. “All suspects have been released to the custody of parents or guardians.”

The video appears to show several people attacking a person inside a bathroom, with more people joining in.

In a Statement from Florence 1 Schools, the district said they will not tolerate the incident and are working to prevent a situation like this from happening again.

“We appreciate the relationship that Florence 1 Schools has with our local law enforcement partners,” Florence 1 Schools Superintendent Dr. Richard O’Malley said. “As a district, we are doing everything in our power to alleviate these types of incidents in our schools. This behavior will not be tolerated at any of our schools. This isolated incident is not a reflection on the staff, students and community at West Florence. We believe that West Florence will continue to make tremendous progress in being a top-rated high school in South Carolina.”