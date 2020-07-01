11 more people arrested outside N.C. governor’s mansion

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina’s capital city have arrested 11 more people during demonstrations outside the Executive Mansion focused on urging Gov. Roy Cooper to veto a measure addressing death investigation records.

The latest arrests happened Wednesday after officers demanded the protesters disperse. Many of them had blocked the street across from the mansion.

Four other demonstrators were arrested Tuesday.

The protesters don’t like a measure that would make clear the records held by law enforcement and deemed confidential retain that same confidentiality when handed to state medical examiner.

Cooper said Wednesday he expected legislators would discuss finding a way to fix the issue.