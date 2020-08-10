103-year-old gets tattoo, takes a ride on a motorcycle to celebrate end of quarantine

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Call her biker granny. 

A Michigan woman got her first tattoo to mark her 103rd birthday. 

Dorothy Pollack decided to check off some bucket list items after spending months in isolation during a coronavirus lockdown at a nursing home. 

“COVID-19 had her in prison for months,” said Teresa Zavitz-Jones, referring to her grandmother’s lockdown situation at the nursing home.

She says that after being discharged, she decided to get a tattoo. 

The grandmother got a tattoo of a frog, which she says is the one thing she loves more than beer and burgers. 

The tattoo artist says she took the needle like a champ, and he didn’t see her flinch once. 

Pollack says she loves her new ink. 

After the tattoo, she decided crossed something else of her bucket list: riding a motorcycle. 

