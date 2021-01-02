101-year-old NC veteran gets COVID-19 vaccine

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The day after she turned 101, Virginia Dixon got vaccinated for COVID-19, making her one of the first people in North Carolina to do so, WCNC reports.

Dixon, a veteran, has lived at the North Carolina State Veterans Home in Black Mountain since 2018.

She got her vaccine Tuesday morning, making her the first person at the center to get the vaccine.

She was born in Cherokee, NC in the Cherokee Nation on Dec. 29, 1919.

Dixon is one of 10 children.

During her time in the Army, she served as a nurse in WW2 and Korea. She married her husband in 1953 after meeting him in Georgia at Fort Benning.

They had a son and daughter together.