101-year-old NC veteran gets COVID-19 vaccine

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The day after she turned 101, Virginia Dixon got vaccinated for COVID-19, making her one of the first people in North Carolina to do so, WCNC reports.

Dixon, a veteran, has lived at the North Carolina State Veterans Home in Black Mountain since 2018.

She got her vaccine Tuesday morning, making her the first person at the center to get the vaccine.

She was born in Cherokee, NC in the Cherokee Nation on Dec. 29, 1919.

Dixon is one of 10 children.

During her time in the Army, she served as a nurse in WW2 and Korea. She married her husband in 1953 after meeting him in Georgia at Fort Benning.

They had a son and daughter together.

Latest headlines from FOX8

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter