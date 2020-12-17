1,000th COVID patient discharged from Wake Forest Baptist Health

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — He’s the 1000th COVID patient to be discharged from Wake Forest Baptist Health.

Carl Booker, of Winston-Salem, is considering himself one of the lucky ones after being discharged from the hospital.

“You hear about people dying from it. I didn’t think I had it and when they told me I did, I was like well OK. I’m not dying from this,” Booker said.

The 48-year-old was diagnosed with COVID in early December.

“It doesn’t take much. This stuff is contagious. I can’t tell you where I got it from or how I might’ve picked it up.”

Booker said he and his family had been wearing masks and limiting their exposure to the outside world since the start of this pandemic. Despite their precautions, he and his 16-year-old son both got COVID-19.

Carl’s symptoms started first.

“Last Saturday (December 5th), I got up and I was coughing, and I felt like I was choking and wasn’t sure what was going on. As the day went on, it got worse,” he said.

So, he went to Wake Forest Baptist where they diagnosed him.

“I really didn’t think I had it. Then they went and asked had I taken a test, I said no. They came back and said yeah, you have COVID-19-pneumonia,” Booker recalled.

He was placed on an antiviral regimen with steroids and given oxygen. He describes the atmosphere inside the hospital in the COVID unit as intense.

“It’s logistically run airtight, but it’s a lot of stuff they have to go through just to keep people safe.”

He said the nurses and doctors have to completely change into new PPE in between each patient.

“If there was a suspicion of COVID, the entire atmosphere changed. It was more like we have to be really, really careful,” he said.

It’s that attention to detail by the staff Booker calls “special” and his faith that allowed him to make a speedy recovery — becoming the 1,000th COVID patient to be discharged from Wake Forest.

While contracting COVID and being in a hospital isn’t what he wanted, he’s using this experience to encourage others to wear masks and remain socially distant.

“It’s Christmas season. As the phrase goes, ‘peace on earth, goodwill toward men,’ I can’t see a better way to show goodwill towards men (than) by just doing the little things,” he said. “Put a mask on. These people wear PPE, 10-14 hours a day straight. You can put it on for 15 minutes to an hour.”

Booker’s son did not have to go to the hospital for his symptoms. Both are recovering from home.