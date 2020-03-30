$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Kernersville Sheetz

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — One lucky person will get some six-figure good news!

According to the North Carolina Education Lottry, a $100,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Sheetz in Kernersville.

The Sheetz is located at 1551 Glenn Center Drive.

“Check those tickets!” the lottery said in a tweet.

Redeeming the ticket may be a little different than usual.

All of the NCEL claims centers are closed until at least Tuesday.

The lottery says this is to “help protect the safety of you, our employees and the public during the coronavirus outbreak.”

CORRECTION: The winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at the Sheetz on 1551 Glenn Center Drive in Kernersville. Check those tickets! — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) March 30, 2020