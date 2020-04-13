Watch live
10,000 railroad ties set on fire in suspected arson

PUEBLO, Colo. — Authorities in Pueblo, Colorado, are investigating a suspected case of arson after thousands of railroad ties were found burning Saturday night, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters and police responded to the fire near railroad tracks north of mile marker 108.

Around 10,000 railroad ties were on fire at two separate locations.

“Train traffic was halted while crews put out the fire,” the sheriff’s office said.

Based on initial findings, police believe the fire was intentionally set, according to Gayle Perez, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

