10-year-old girl killed by stray bullet in Chicago

CHICAGO – A 10-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet that went through her apartment window on Saturday night, police say, WGN reports.

Around 9:45 p.m., police were dispatched when they received a report of a shooting.

The 10-year-old girl was shot in the head when a stray bullet came through the window of an apartment, police say.

She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

She later died.

Police believe a group of males were shooting at each other near the apartment at the time of the shooting.

No one is in custody.