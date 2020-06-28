10-year-old girl killed by stray bullet in Chicago

CHICAGO – A 10-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet that went through her apartment window on Saturday night, police say, WGN reports.
Around 9:45 p.m., police were dispatched when they received a report of a shooting.
The 10-year-old girl was shot in the head when a stray bullet came through the window of an apartment, police say.
She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
She later died.
Police believe a group of males were shooting at each other near the apartment at the time of the shooting.
No one is in custody.