BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A 10-year-old girl died after she was hit by a school bus Tuesday morning, according to WPIX.

At about 6:30 a.m., police say the girl was in the crosswalk when a bus, making a right turn, hit her near the intersection of Crescent Street and Wortman Avenue in East New York.

The bus driver stayed on scene.

The girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition where she died.

New York police continue to investigate.

No one has been arrested at this time, WPIX reports.