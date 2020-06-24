10-year-old boy with ‘cognitive impairment’ missing in Davidson County

RALEIGH, N.C. — A 10-year-old boy has gone missing in Davidson County, according to a North Carolina Silver Alert.

At about 1:29 a.m., the N.C. Center for Missing Persons reported 10-year-old Gabriel Wade Newton missing from 2983 Horseshoe Neck Road in Lexington.

Investigators believe Newton may be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Newton is described as a 4-foot-8 white boy weighing about 78 pounds. He has short brown hair and blue eyes.

He may be wearing a dark-colored sleeveless T-shirt, khaki shorts and dark shoes with white socks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Davidson County Sheriff Office at (336) 242-2105 .