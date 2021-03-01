10-vehicle crash on I-73 in Randolph County sends 1 passenger to hospital

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A crash involving 10 vehicles on Interstate 73 sent only one person to the hospital, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 6:19 a.m. Monday, troopers responded to the crash on I-73, near Vision Drive, in Randolph County.

Troopers say a 2012 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, driven by Ronald Wheeler, 60, of Albemarle, was heading north in the left lane. Trexler Trucking is listed as the owner of the truck.

A 2005 Nissan passenger car, driven by a 27-year-old from Biscoe, was in the right lane.

When the tractor-trailer tried to change lanes, it hit the Nissan. The driver of the Nissan lost control and drove off the road to the left, where the car hit a guardrail.

A passenger in the Nissan was taken to a hospital.

Wheeler was charged with unsafe lane change.

Immediately after the crash, a 2001 Chevrolet SUV veered to the left to avoid hitting the Nissan.

A 2019 Dodge pickup truck, driven by Lila Haga 22, of Asheboro, also veered off the road to the left and crashed into the Chevrolet and a guard rail. No one was hurt in this crash.

Haga was charged with failure to reduce speed.

After the initial crash, three vehicles were stopped and a fourth was coming to a stop in the travel lane when a crash behind them led to a chain of crashes.

Troopers say a 2016 Nissan SUV, driven by Brianna Arevalo, 30, of Asheboro, crashed into the back of a 2015 Dodge pickup truck, driven by Scott Trotter, 52, of Asheboro. Arevalo and Trotter were both charged with failure to reduce speed.

After Arevalo and Trotter’s vehicles crash, the pickup truck went on to hita 2016 Chevrolet pickup truck, which hit a 2012 Nissan passenger car, which hit a 2017 Honda passenger car, which finally hit a 2018 Hyundai passenger car. No one was hurt.

The scene was cleared by 8:31 a.m.