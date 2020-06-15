10 SWAT members resign from unit, saying they feel unsafely restrained by politics

Breaking News
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — Ten members of a South Florida force have resigned from their city’s SWAT unit, WSVN reports. 

The Hallandale Beach officers sent a letter to the department’s police chief about their concerns. 

The officers said they were minimally equipped, under-trained and “restrained by the politicization of our tactics.” 

“Until these conditions and sentiments are rectified and addressed, we cannot safely, effectively and in good faith carry out duties,” the officers said. 

They also expressed displeasure that their command staff took a knee with activists on Monday. 

The officers have resigned only from the SWAT unit and not from the department. 

The police chief was set to meet with the officers Monday afternoon. 

