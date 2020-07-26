10 protesters arrested in Winston-Salem after blocking traffic near outdoor dining event

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — 10 protesters were arrested in Winston-Salem on Saturday evening, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department were monitoring a protest at the intersection of 4th Street and Cherry Street near an outdoor dining event called the Streatery that was happening on 4th St.

There were approximately 30-40 protestors.

Around 7:30 p.m., protestors started walking in small groups and then standing in the middle of the intersection.

Each group of protestors standing in the middle of the intersection were notified that they were violating the law by impending traffic and to go back to the sidewalk.

The protestors refused to comply, and officers began making arrests. After making the arrests, the remaining protestors stayed near the intersection for around 30 more minutes and abided by all traffic laws.

There were no other violations of law observed after the arrests were made.

There were no injuries to the protesters or officers on the scene.

Seven protesters were arrested with a written promise to appear in court:

Richard Mehemiah-Lazarus Hughes, 26, of Ft. Mill, South Carolina

John Vincent Bowhers, 31, of Winston-Salem

Stephanie Nicole Hammond, 36, Winston-Salem

Courtney Lynn Dempsey, 25, of Greensboro

Desiree Rose Dedolce, 38, of Winston-Salem

Bobby Ray Garriott, 42, of Winston-Salem

Sophia Marie Seyler-Wetzel, 28 YOA, of Winston-Salem

Three protesters had a prior arrest for impeding traffic and were held on a $1000 secured bond:

Chloe Marie Brewer, 19, of Winston-Salem

Molly Cameron Southern, 20, of Walkertown

Gavin Carew Henry, 21, of Winston-Salem

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.