10 people arrested during Winston-Salem protest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Ten people were arrested on Tuesday afternoon during a protest in Winston-Salem, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Winston-Salem police officers were monitoring a protest at Fourth and Liberty streets around 3:45 p.m. when protesters started standing in the middle of the intersection.

The protesters were told they were violating the law by impending traffic and to go back to the sidewalk.

Ten of the protesters refused to go back to the sidewalk and were arrested.

Eight of the protesters were released with written promises to appear in court.

One protester was given a $250 bond and one protester was given a $1,000 bond due to past arrests for impeding traffic.

No injuries were reported.