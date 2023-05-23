BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details

WAYFAIR’S MEMORIAL DAY CELEBRATION IS MORE THAN A SALE

IN THIS ARTICLE:

This week, Wayfair is holding a sales event that will let you get all of those household items you’ve been thinking about at unbelievably deep discounts. That’s because this isn’t just a typical sale; it’s also a clearance event. Forget 25% or 30% off. Shrewd shoppers can get as much as 70% off now through Wednesday, May 31, at the Wayfair Memorial Day Clearance event.

THIS SALE IS NOT JUST ABOUT LOW PRICE

Your wait is over. At Wayfair’s Memorial Day Sale, you can get the furniture you want at the price you need, so your budget remains intact. Everything from beds to office chairs is on sale so no area of your home will be overlooked. But this sale isn’t just about price. The company is promising fast shipping on most items so you can get them within two days.

BEST WAYFAIR MEMORIAL DAY DEALS

Mistana Dingler 77-Inch Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

This refined sleeper sofa easily converts into a twin-size bed. It has tapered legs and rounded arms for a stylish look that will elevate any decor. The stain- and mildew-resistant linen is a welcome bonus that increases this furniture’s value.

Sold by Wayfair

Mercury Row Petrin Modern Button Tufted Lounge Chair

This comfortable chair is an inviting place to sit. It’s suitable for a living room, den, entertainment room or even a bedroom. The chair comes in a variety of colors and can support up to 300 pounds. The foam-filled cushions offer just the right balance of sink and support.

Sold by Wayfair

Mercury Row Helmick 6 Drawer Dresser

If you prefer a stylish modern mid-century look, this dresser is ideal. It’s made from pine and engineered wood. The natural finish showcases all the beauty of the wood, making it suitable for a bedroom or a guest room. The clean, cutout handles add to the sleek aesthetics.

Sold by Wayfair

Bowdoin Upholstered Wingback Platform Bed

This platform bed has 6.5 inches of clearance so it can also serve as a storage option. The wingback design gives an added touch of style that makes it stand out from other options. The frame is suitable for any mattress you prefer, including spring, memory foam, latex or hybrid.

Sold by Wayfair

Winston Porter Palace Seating Group with Cushions

If you need some outdoor furniture, this four-piece set is a breezy option that will bring an island atmosphere to your backyard environment. It comes with everything you need, including two chairs, a bench, a table and cushions. The woven wicker frames hold up nicely to outdoor exposure.

Sold by Wayfair

17 Stories Polanco Acacia Outdoor Dining Table

This beautiful table is crafted from acacia wood. It features durable powder-coated legs, which make it suitable for outdoor use. It also has a simple industrial-inspired aesthetic that will add a touch of modern style to your backyard space. The impressive slat-panel tabletop will earn compliments.

Sold by Wayfair

Union Rustic Wynnewood 25.6-Inch Counter Stools

Whether for guests or daily use, every home could use a little more seating. This set of two Wynnewood counter stools will fit in with your farmhouse decor with their rustic look. The rounded edges help prevent injury if you have little ones, while the compact design makes this a desirable option for homes where space is limited.

Sold by Wayfair

Foundstone Rustic Oak Melita 58-Inch Wide Sideboard

This sideboard can be placed in nearly any room, from an entryway to a home office. It features an attention-getting design with finger pulls instead of handles. The shelves can be arranged to accommodate your specific needs, and the unit has two holes for cord management.

Sold by Wayfair

Modernchamp 55- to 63-Inch Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk

If you suffer from back or neck pain due to long hours of sitting at your desk, an adjustable standing bench could be a game-changing purchase. It might be all you need to get rid of that chronic pain so you can live your best life. Even better, this modern option looks great in your home.

Sold by Wayfair

Upper Square Mid-Back Executive Swivel Office Chair

This executive chair has a durable metal frame with a contoured back and cushioned arms for comfort. It’s made with faux leather and has five wheels for added stability. The considerate seat design removes pressure from your legs, while the tilt mechanism and adjustable height allow you to customize your sitting experience.

Sold by Wayfair

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Image credit: Wayfair