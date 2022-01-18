1-year-old Bhodie’s a playful guy and a quick learner. Can you give him a home?

(WGHP) — Not every pup at Triad Golden Retriever Rescue is a golden retriever. Take for instance Bhodie!

Sometimes, they say, TGRR gets a non-golden pup they just can’t turn away.

Bhodi is a 1-year-old boy, and while he may look like a grown-up guy, he’s still got a lot of puppy energy.

He loves playing with other dogs and toys, and he would love a home with at least one other young dog to play with.

When he got to TGRR, he was an outside dog with no training and a fear of walking on wood or tile floors. He was ever terrified to climb stairs! Now, he’s no problem on leashes and knows some commands, like sit, down, wait and go potty.

His TGRR trainer thinks he might even have the potential to become a therapy dog!

If interested in learning about Bodhi, contact Triad Golden Retriever Rescue at (336) 288-9944 r by emailing adopt@tgrr.org.