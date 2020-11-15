1 woman, 2 men shot multiple times in High Point, taken to hospitals, police say

HIGH POINT, NC – One woman and two men are in the hospital after being shot multiple times on Saturday, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Around 6:58 p.m. officers responded to a report of gunfire near the intersection of Guyer Street and East Lexington Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found a car that had been shot multiple times and three gunshot victims outside of the car.

All three victims were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victims, two men ages 20 and 22 and one woman, age 21, were taken to local hospitals and are currently undergoing treatment for their injuries.

All three victims are expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the High Point Police Department at (336) 883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or to Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.