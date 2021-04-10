1 victim taken to hospital in critical condition after shooting in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Greensboro on Saturday afternoon, according to Greensboro police.

At 3:40 p.m., police were told about a shooting in the 1800 block of Allenbrooke Drive.

When they arrived, police found one victim who was taken to the hospital.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.