1 victim taken to hospital after shooting on McGee Road in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after they were shot in Forsyth County, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 2:45 a.m Monday, deputies responded to a shooting on the 7400 block of McGee Road.

One person had been shot. EMS transported the victim to a hospital.

Police say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The shooting may be connected to a domestic situation.

Two other people were involved and are being interviewed.

No one has been arrested, but police say there is no threat to the public.