1 victim taken to hospital after shooting on East Washington Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 11:03 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting on the 1600 block of East Washington Street.

At the scene, officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.