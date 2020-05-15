1 victim taken to hospital after shooting on Belmont Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 10:14 p.m. Thursday, police responded to the shooting on the 3600 block of Belmont Street.

Officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

Police say the victim was in stable condition but did not elaborate.

Officers have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.