1 taken to hospital by chopper with life-threatening injuries in NC crash

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46) — One patient who was involved in a major car accident on I-77 was transported by helicopter with life-threatening injuries, officials said on Saturday.

The Huntersville Fire Department shut down portions of I-77 near Exit 23 near Sam Furr so that a helicopter could land and transport the victim.

A second patient was taken to Novant in Huntersville with non-life-threatening injuries, and the more serious of the two was flown to Atrium Main.

Heavy delays were expected and officials urged travel goers to avoid the area.

