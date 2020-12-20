HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46) — One patient who was involved in a major car accident on I-77 was transported by helicopter with life-threatening injuries, officials said on Saturday.
The Huntersville Fire Department shut down portions of I-77 near Exit 23 near Sam Furr so that a helicopter could land and transport the victim.
A second patient was taken to Novant in Huntersville with non-life-threatening injuries, and the more serious of the two was flown to Atrium Main.
Heavy delays were expected and officials urged travel goers to avoid the area.
LATEST HEADLINES
- 1 taken to hospital by chopper with life-threatening injuries in NC crash
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold in NC wins $1M prize
- Churches face difficult decisions at Christmas
- Funeral for NC officer killed in the line of duty will be on Tuesday
- NC police find woman’s body after boyfriend charged with murder