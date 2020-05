WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person is in the hospital after a crash in Winston-Salem, according to Winston-Salem police and the fire department.

At about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, a car drove off the road on Willard Road, under Interstate 40

One person was trapped inside, and, at 1:08 a.m., the fire department tweeted that the patient was successfully removed.

The patient was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.