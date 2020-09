DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — One person was taken to a hospital after crash involving a car and a motorcycle or scooter, according to Davidson County EMS.

At about 5:04 a.m. Tuesday, crews responded to the crash on Interstate 85 Business northbound in the area of Davidson County Community College.

Davidson County EMS says a car and a motorcycle or scooter collided.

One person was taken to the hospital.

The road is still open while troopers investigate.