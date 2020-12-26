1 shot in Browns Summit, taken to hospital, deputies say

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. — One person was shot on Christmas in Browns Summit and taken to the hospital, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 9:04 p.m., deputies responded in reference to a shooting in the 4900 block of Oldway Road in Browns Summit.

Deputies found one victim with serious injuries.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. At this time, the injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

This investigation is still ongoing

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Sergeant Lowes at (336) 641-5966 or to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. All calls to crime stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000.00 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual(s) responsible.