FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say they’re investigating after one person was shot early Sunday morning in Fayetteville.

Officers said they responded to the 4300 block of Bragg Blvd. in reference to a shots fired call.

When they arrived, they said they found one person shot in the leg.

That person was taken to the hospital, according to the police department.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene said investigators placed at least 20 evidence markers in the area, most of them for shell casings.

(Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

Police told our crew that the shooting happened at a club with more than 50 teenagers in attendance.

They said they were not sure if the location is a legitimate business because there were no markings on the outside of the building that would indicate it is a club for teenagers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department.