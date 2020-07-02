1 seriously injured in road rage shooting on I-77 in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Police in Huntersville are investigating a violent case of road rage on I-77 that left one person with an injury.

Police say on around 4:45 p.m. on June 14, officers were called to the scene of a single-vehicle accident with injuries on the I-77 South ramp to I-485 outer.

Upon arrival, it was determined that one of the people inside of the car had been shot during a road rage incident on the highway. The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

“It’s kind of shocking because you would think that, why would you be such in a rush to do something like that? It just doesn’t make any sense to me,” one driver told FOX 46.

The victims described the suspect as a light skin black man, around 19 to 22 years old, with a thin build, a tattoo possibly on the right side of his neck, and short dreadlocks.

“It’s scary. It makes you want to drive a little bit safer and stay away from everybody. Stay out of traffic. Don’t drive during rush hour,” said another.

Police say the driver was possibly driving a black Kia Optima with fake South Carolina tags.

“It’s ridiculous. I can’t believe that these days’ people can’t just drive or switch lanes without having to inconvenience other people. It is not that serious to take somebody else’s life just to get where you’re going and then to get caught or hopefully get caught and then spend the rest of your life in prison.”

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. It’s not clear how their recovery has been. People who live and work in the area say they avoid the highway when possible.

“I don’t take the highway anymore. I take the backroads most places I have to go. I try to avoid the hustle and bustle as much as I can.”

Road rage and serious accidents aren’t new to some people in the area.

“I’ve seen it on the way to work one morning down 85 South there were two cars, I don’t know what started it, but they were trying to run each other off the road driving 60 to 70 mph. It was crazy.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Lieutenant Sean Freeston with Huntersville Police at 704-464-5400 or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.