1 person taken to hospital after shooting on Marsh Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a person was shot on Marsh Street in Greensboro.

At about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, police responded to a reported burglary in progress on the 800 block of Marsh Street.

At the scene, police found a man in a pickup truck suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers say the victim was conscious and alert. The victim was taken to a hospital.

Police say the victim’s condition is unknown.

Police are working to determine if the burglary and the person who sustained a gunshot wound are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.