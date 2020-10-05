1 person taken to hospital after shooting on Groometown Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Groometown Road in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 5:05 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of shots fired on the 3600 block of Groometown Road.

At the scene, officers say they found a person who had “suffered trauma,” according to a news release. Police told FOX8 that the trauma was a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

Police say the victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.