1 person taken to hospital after hit-and-run, shooting on East Market Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run and shooting on East Market Street in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 1:41 a.m. Tuesay, officers responded to a hit-and-run and a possible assault on the 2000 block of East Market Street.

Officers determined that a person had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital.

Police closed the road due to the ongoing investigation.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.