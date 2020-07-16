1 person shot on Lovett Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was shot during an assault on Lovett Street in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 3:45 a.m. Thursday, police issued a release for an aggravated assault that had taken place earlier in the morning on the 1400 block of Lovett Street.

Officers found one person on the scene suffering from injuries from apparent gunfire.

No word on the victim’s condition.

Police say they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.