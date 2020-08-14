1 person shot on Lee Street, found at Rural Hall Post Office, police say

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting on Lee Street in Rural Hall, according to police.

At about 5 a.m. Friday morning, officers responded to a shooting on the 200 block of Lee Street in Rural Hall.

At the scene, officers found a home with damage consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

Shortly after, a caller to Forysth County Sheriff’s Office Communications reported the victim of the shooting was in a vehicle at the Rural Hall Post Office.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is limited information available at this time, but there is no threat to the public.

Police closed Lee Street, a portion of Jackson Street and the Rural Hall Post Office parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112 or may contact Crimestoppers anonymously at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.