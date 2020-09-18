1 person shot multiple times on Chandler Avenue in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Burlington, according to police.

At about 10:04 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a shooting on the 1000 block of Chandler Avenue.

At the scene, officers found one person lying in front of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was treated by Alamance EMS and taken to a hospital.

Police say they plan to release the victim’s name and condition once a positive identification has been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.