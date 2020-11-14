1 person shot, injured on Juliet Place in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was injured in a shooting in Greensboro on Friday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Juliet Place at 9:50 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound. There is no word on the victim’s condition.

Greensboro police have not said who led up to the shooting or released any suspect information.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.