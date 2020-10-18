1 person shot in head during drive-by shooting in Rockingham County, taken to hospital, deputies say

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are looking for leads after a person was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting on Saturday, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 9 p.m., deputies were dispatched when they were told about shots being fired from a vehicle into a home on U.S. 220 Business near Janet Road. in Stoneville.

One person, who had been inside the home at the time, was shot in the head, deputies say.

The person was airlifted to a Triad area hospital for treatment.

Deputies are not releasing the victim’s name at this time pending notification of their next of kin.

No suspect or vehicle information is available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.Anyone who may have information about this shooting is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.