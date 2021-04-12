1 person shot in Greensboro, taken to hospital; police investigating on West Wendover Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is in the hospital following a shooting in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 9:14 a.m., officers responded to the 4400 block of West Wendover Avenue when they were told about an assault.

When they arrived, police found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police are currently on scene investigating.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.