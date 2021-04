WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A person is dead after a fire erupted on Sunnyside Avenue in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

At about 10:09 a.m. Monday, the fire department shared video on Twitter, showing the scene on the 2400 block of Sunnyside Avenue.

Fire crews have confirmed one person has died. The fire department has only identified the victim as a “civilian.”

The fire is now under control.

No word on the cause of the fire.