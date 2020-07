GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was injured in a shooting in Greensboro on Wednesday night, according to Greensboro police spokesperson Ron Glenn.

Officers were called to St. Thomas Drive at 9:05 p.m. on a reported shooting.

At the scene, officers found one victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

No suspect information has been released and there is no word on what led up to the shooting.