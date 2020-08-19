1 person in critical condition after allegedly running from police during traffic stop, shooting self, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is in critical condition after allegedly shooting themself shortly after running from police in Greensboro, according to Greensboro police.

At about 11;25 p.m. Tuesday, officers tried to pull over a vehicle on the 2100 block of West Meadowview Road.

During the stop, a passenger in the vehicle ran away.

Officers say they heard a gunshot and found the passenger from the vehicle suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police found a weapon at the scene.

Officers rendered aid until the person was taken to a hospital in critical condition

Police have launched a full criminal and administrative investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.