1 person has life-threatening injuries after house fire in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- One person has life-threatening injuries after a house fire in Forsyth County.

The fire was reported at a home at 508 Twana Lane, in the Belews Creek community, at 6:19 p.m. Wednesday.

One person in the home was able to escape on their own uninjured. Firefighters got a second person out and they were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The home had significant fire damage. It took approximately 50 firefighters 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

There is no word on what started the fire and firefighters are still investigating.

