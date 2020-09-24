1 person arrested during protest in Graham after Breonna Taylor case announcement

GRAHAM, N.C. — One person was arrested in Graham on Wednesday night during a protest after the Breonna Taylor case announcement, according to a news release from Graham police.

Kani Bynum is charged with simple assault and resist, delay and obstruct.

During the protests, a person approached officers around West Elm Street and Court Square saying they had been assaulted and had it on video.

Officers went to talk to Bynum and other protesters surrounded him, preventing them from talking to him, the release said.

Bynum then ran to a car on West Elm Street, according to Graham police. Officers were able to get him out of the car and arrest him.

He was taken to the Alamance County Jail and given a written promise to appear in court.