1 pedestrian killed, 2 other people hit by vehicles in Greensboro in less than 24 hours

GREENSBORO, N.C.– In less than 24 hours, three people were hit by vehicles in Greenbsoro.

One pedestrian has died.

On Tuesday, just after 4:30 a.m., a car hit a person in the road on South Eugene Street near Bilbro Street.

Nine hours before that, two people were injured on Yanceyville Street near East Cone Boulevard.

“There’s been a terrible accident. Someone just hit two people in the street. They flew up in the air. Oh my God,” a frantic witness told 911 dispatchers.

It was two hours after sunset on Monday night.

“I think [the driver] didn’t see them. I saw them. They were crossing the street. They were in the middle of the street,” the caller said.

It’s a long stretch of road on Yanceyville Street. The crosswalks are spread far apart.

“I’ve seen people run across [the road]. They wait for it to clear,” Khadija Norfleet explained.

It’s the same situation on the dangerous stretch of South Eugene Street, steps away from Norfleet’s home.

“This will be at least the third incident of danger we’ve experienced here. My dog was killed in April,” she explained. “[She got off the leash], someone hit her, and she died. Someone has also actually come into my yard from the street. They went off the road and ran through my fence.”

Norfleet knew something bad happened when she saw police lights outside of her bedroom window Tuesday morning.

“[This is] the ultimate outcome. Someone’s lost their life. So it’s very concerning,” she added.

Greensboro police say a person was in the middle of the road, wearing dark clothing, when a car hit them.

The streetlights weren’t working.

“If the lights were out, that would pose a dangerous situation,” Norfleet said. “It’s scary.”

She said this tragedy is proof that improvements need to be made.

While the drivers in both crashes have not been charged, Norfleet believes putting additional traffic lights or pedestrian walkways in the area will help warn drivers to slow down and pay attention.

“I hope something changes because it’s definitely a concern,” she said. “I have a 9-year-old, and I have to tell him to stay on this side of the yard because who knows.”

Duke Energy installed and maintains the lights on South Eugene Street.

FOX8 did try to find out the maintenance schedule and how often crews check if the lights are working.

FOX8 has not received a response at this time.

Greensboro police told FOX8 this is an important reminder, especially now that it gets darker earlier at night, for both drivers and pedestrians to pay attention to their surroundings and for people to cross in crosswalks.